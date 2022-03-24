ANF recovers drugs

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and Airports Security Force (ASF) on Monday recovered drugs from two passengers during a search operation here at the New Islamabad International Airport.

According to ANF spokesman, the ANF and ASF seized heroin from a Birmingham-bound passenger. The accused Sibgatullah had skillfully hidden 1kg 970 grams of heroin in a packing hotpot and was on his way to Birmingham on flight EY 232.

In another operation, a large number of narcotic pills were recovered from a passenger named Muhammad Azam.

The accused had hidden 18,680 clonazepam tablets in a packet of Rewari.

The accused was on his way to Jeddah from flight number GF 771.

Further investigation was underway and cases have been registered against them under the Anti-Narcotics Act.