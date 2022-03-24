Punjab police hails the appointment of Mr. Ehsan Sadiq as AIGP of South Punjab

The recent appointment of Mr Ehsan Sadiq as Add IGP of South Punjab has been widely hailed by the police officers and bureaucracy in general. They appreciated the Chief Minister for earlier appointing two very upright officers as Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Police Punjab and now the chief of South Punjab Police. Mr. Ehsan Sadiq., before joining IB a few months back ,was heading Economic and Cyber Crime Wings of FIA for the last two years. He is a national expert on organised crime money laundering investigations. Senior officers of police and civil service told this scribe that Mr. Sadiq has a very distinguished career in which he has served in senior positions in Sindh, Punjab and federal police organisations including National Police Bureau and NACTA. During his posting as DPO Okara and RPO Bahawalpur he played an important role in transformation of police into service oriented organisation. Widely respected for his integrity, uprightness and professionalism he always stood for his principles. People of Okara protested when he was prematurely posted out on political grounds. In his stint in FIA he headed the JIT which conducted one of largest investigations into fake accounts cases. Mr Ehsan Sadiq also earned acclaim for his leading role as a leader of FIA team on FATF Action plan. The former DGs of FIA, contacted by this correspondent , immensely-appreciated Mr Ehsan Sadiq role in recent reform and restructuring of FIA with a focus on Anti Money Laundering investigations. It merits highlighting that during his rich policing career , spanning over 3 decades, Mr Ehsan Sadiq has served on various assignments relating to law & order , security, investigations and management both in the federal capital and in provinces. He established the Diplomatic Security Department and Investigation. Wing in Islamabad Police and introduced the concept of Victim Response Officer in Bahawalpur Division.













