The stunning new business-class aircraft suite designed to feel like a ‘living room in the sky’

It’s the business class seat that’s a home from home. Renderings have been released for a stunning new single-aisle aircraft cabin with suites that resemble luxurious living rooms.

They ‘offer more personal space, privacy and comfort’ and come complete with homely fixtures such as a wall-mounted TV, an ottoman and a slatted wooden divider.

Pictures show an olive-green carpet coating the floor, with side tables, and marble and light wood surfaces embellishing the space.

The designers say that the cabin will deliver the ‘wow’ factor for those who step into the ‘expansive living space’.

The two seats at the front of the cabin have a few things that make them more luxurious still.

They’re larger, have a second slatted divider that makes them more private and means the whole suite is ‘wrapped’. In addition, they have a second side table on the left of the suite for additional stowage of personal items, a built-in lamp, curved bins to give passengers more head space when standing up and they have a special in-suite overhead lighting dome that is ‘very striking’.

Also, the entertainment monitor and ottoman are larger than the seats behind. The commercial aircraft cabin, created by the Seattle-based design and innovation company Teague in collaboration with the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based aerospace firm Nordam, is known as ‘Elevate’ and will be showcased at the Aircraft Interiors Expo 2022 in Hamburg this June.

The name is a nod to the ‘floating’ furniture in the cabin, which is fixed to the wall, rather than to the floor, using a patented attachment accessory called the ‘Nbrace’.

Elevate is said to be the ‘first cabin in history’ to be designed with such wall attachments, which ‘increase the bed size, living space and stowage capacity for every passenger’.

‘To date, innovation in the cabin interior has been limited due to furniture attachment points being in the seat tracks only,’ a statement reads.

The designers say that the layout of the cabin will create a narrow-body aircraft experience that matches that of a widebody aircraft, without cutting down on seat numbers.

Not only that, but Elevate is also said to be more lightweight than most cabins, making flights more fuel-efficient and sustainable.

It’s arranged in a reverse herringbone pattern, meaning the seating is angled away from the aisle.

Anthony Harcup, Senior Director of Airline Experience at Teague, says: ‘At a time when passenger wellbeing and sustainability are industry priorities, Elevate heralds in a new generation of beautiful, simplified cabin products that will enable airlines to deliver exceptional experiences for their passengers with the economic efficiency that these smaller aircraft were designed to deliver.’

And Nordam CEO Meredith Siegfried Madden adds: ‘This is a next-generation innovation that enables more creative freedom for the aircraft interior design community.

‘By revolutionizing how seats and other monuments attach to an aircraft, Nbrace recruits previously wasted space, transforming it into new aesthetic possibilities and dramatically improved passenger comfort, space and privacy.’