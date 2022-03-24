Rising geopolitical tensions, energy costs challenge net zero goals: report

Countries must intensify efforts to achieve net-zero targets as rising geopolitical tensions and soaring energy costs challenge the goal of limiting the rise in global temperatures to within 1.5°C by 2050, according to the consultancy Wood Mackenzie.

Energy market supply disruption after a global economic strong recovery that increased demand, has caused price-sensitive consumers to switch to fossil fuels, pushing back net-zero priorities, Wood Mackenzie said in a report.

About $60 trillion of capex investment is needed in low-carbon technology and infrastructure, mining commodities and abated fossil fuels to achieve net-zero by 2050, it said. “Record commodity prices and recent geopolitical changes have highlighted the challenges in navigating the energy transition. The world is facing its biggest challenge yet in its journey towards net zero,” said David Brown, head of markets and transitions for the Americas.

“To remain on course, those most exposed to global commodity markets need to double down on plans to decarbonise through electrification and other emerging, net-zero enabling technologies. Policy must be geared towards renewable growth and investment in grid infrastructure.”

Commodity markets, particularly oil, have been extremely volatile as the US and its allies intensify sanctions on Russia, the world’s second largest energy exporter, after its military offensive in Ukraine. Russia accounts for about 10 percent of the world’s energy output, including 17 per cent of its natural gas and 12 percent of oil. It supplies about 40 percent of Europe’s gas, while Russian crude accounts for about 3 percent of US oil imports, equal to about 200,000 barrels a day.

Soaring energy costs have prompted calls to continue investing in hydrocarbons as well as clean power to ensure global energy security. As the world continues to transition to cleaner energy, wind and solar are expected to account for 61 percent of the power market by 2050, Wood Mackenzie said.

Hydrocarbons’ share in power demand could fall to 43 percent in 2050 from 89 percent today while coal and oil demand is expected to decline nearly two-thirds during this period. Increasing adoption of carbon capture and storage (CCS) and blue hydrogen could lead to the share of natural gas falling to 26 per cent, the consultancy said.

Electrification is expected to feed 48 per cent of global energy demand as use of electric vehicles picks up. Global stock is expected to rise to about 1.7 billion electric vehicles by 2050, while battery prices could fall amid increasing regulatory support. However, an “unprecedented growth in mine supply is required to deliver the raw materials to underpin electrification of the transport sector”, the report showed.

“Metals costs will endure vast price cycles as demand booms and higher carbon costs are embedded into production. End users will need to be cautious about near-term price volatility for battery raw materials caused by supply-demand disconnect or other disruptions.” In addition, Wood Mackenzie forecasts that the use of emerging technology including CCUS and hydrogen at industrial scale is important to decarbonise hard-to-abate sectors.