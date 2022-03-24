Russia-Ukraine conflict could hit global growth: IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned that entire global economy will feel the effects of slower growth and faster inflation triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Beyond the suffering and humanitarian crisis from Russia’s invasion, the world will suffer a big blow in the face of lower growth and soaring prices. Impacts will flow through three main channels. One, higher prices for commodities like food and energy will push up inflation further, in turn eroding the value of incomes and weighing on demand.

Two, neighbouring economies, in particular, will grapple with disrupted trade, supply chains, and remittances as well as a historic surge in refugee flows. And three, reduced business confidence and higher investor uncertainty will weigh on asset prices, tightening financial conditions and potentially spurring capital outflows from emerging markets. Russia and Ukraine are major commodities producers, and disruptions have caused global prices to soar, especially for oil and natural gas.