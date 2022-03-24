UK confronts cost of living crisis with inflation-fighting budget

British finance minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday launched plans to ease a cost of living crisis, with UK inflation set to spike to a 40-year high on Ukraine fallout. In a budget update, Chancellor of the Exchequer Sunak unveiled measures to help household finances, including a cut on fuel duty and easing the tax burden for the lowest earners.

Britain’s economy will grow far slower than expected this year owing to the Ukraine war and soaring global inflation, he told parliament. The UK economy was set to grow 3.8 percent in 2022, down from an official estimate of six percent made in October. Sunak said that the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) — the government’s official economic forecaster — “has not accounted for the full impacts of the war in Ukraine and we should be prepared for the economy and public finances to worsen, potentially significantly”. “Their initial view, combined with high global inflation and continuing supply chain pressures means” the UK economy is forecast to grow significantly slower than thought. Gross domestic product was estimated to expand a further 1.8 percent next year, down from an official prediction of 2.1 percent. The OBR warned that should “wholesale energy prices remain as high as markets expect, energy bills are set to rise… pushing inflation to a 40-year high of 8.7 percent in the fourth quarter”. UK annual inflation accelerated to a 30-year high at 6.2 percent in February, official data showed Wednesday.

Countries across the world are battling surging inflation fuelled by rocketing commodity prices over the Ukraine war and after nations exited pandemic lockdowns. Sunak last month unveiled a package worth £9 billion ($11.9 billion, 11 billion euros) targeted at helping 28 million poorer and middle-income households with energy bills in particular.