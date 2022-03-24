Salman Khan summoned in court for misbehaving with journalist

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been summoned by Andheri Magistrate Court on April 5, for allegedly misbehaving with a journalist.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan seems to get a kick out of getting in trouble and earning trips to the court and it has happened once again. The Wanted actor has been summoned to court for allegedly misbehaving with a journalist in 2019.

The journalist, named Ashok Pandey, had registered a case under the section of insult intended to provoke breach of the peace and criminal intimidation of the Indian penal code, ANI reported.

Pandey had alleged the Dabang actor and his bodyguard for assaulting him while he tried to film the Bollywood star while riding a bicycle, Times Now reported. The incident, according to the FIR, took place on April 24, 2019.

According to the application, Ashok claims that he sought consent from Salman’s bodyguards to film him while he was riding a bicycle. However, the actor got irritated over his request and his bodyguards allegedly came to his car and started thrashing and assaulting him.

Pandey added that Salman also joined his bodyguards and tortured him and snatched his phone. Pandey later approached the court because the police disposed of his complaint saying that no crime was committed, he added.

Salman Khan’s next big film Tiger 3 is set to release on Eid 2023. The movie is directed by Maneesh Sharma will also star Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.