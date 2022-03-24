Zoya Nasir opens up about her divorce

Actress Zoya Nasir in a recent interview revealed reasons behind her divorce, saying she took a divorce after things did not work out a few years ago.

Talking to host, Zoya said she was married at a very young age, 19.

Zoya said that she tried to make her marriage work but took khula when it didn’t. Zoya also talked about the public pressure she had to deal with post divorce. She said that her family’s support was very important and how moving forward professionally and personally is the only way.