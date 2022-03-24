Muneeb Butt expresses absolute certainty, PM is not going anywhere

Pakistani actor and model Muneeb Butt while sharing his thoughts on the current political scenario in the country expressed absolute certainty for Imran Khan’s win against the opposition parties in the no-confidence motion.

The actor took to his tweeter outlet and said with full confidence that Imran Khan will stay and he is not going anywhere. He also emphasized his idea telling everyone to save his tweet as it will happen, while he even asked people to drop down their opinions that what do they think about it.

“Save this tweet PM IK is not going anywhere! What do you think btw ..?” tweeted Muneeb Butt.