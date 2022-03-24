Amna Babar Opens up About her divorce

Pakistani Supermodel Amna Babar broke the news of her divorce over her Instagram story.

Divorce can also be a ‘happy ending,’ Amna wrote.

The supermodel revealed details of her separation from her husband on a question and answer session over her Instagram story.

Amna held an “Ask me Anything” over her Instagram stories where one of her fans asked why she no longer posts pictures with her husband.

Amna responded by saying “Because he isn’t my husband anymore. We just got divorced and are taking care of our child jointly. Things didn’t work out between us but he’s a great father, so we’re happy.”

‘We are much better off now,’ ‘I am feeling better than ever,’ she said on a question about how she is coping with the divorce.

She added that their primary focus is to raise their child which they plan to do ‘jointly’.

Social media users praised Amna for her courage and bravery, as the topic of divorce is thought to be taboo and talking about it openly is not socially appreciated.

Supermodel Amna Babar had tied the knot with Zahid Noon in an intimate wedding in February 2018.