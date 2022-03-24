Saboor looks uber chic in floral top

The gorgeous star Saboor Aly turns up the heat in recent clicks from her date night with hubby Ali Ansari. She is looking stunning in a floral top with black pants and we are swooning over her post-marital glow. Saboor Aly is a very talented popular actress in the Pakistani showbiz industry. She is making a name for herself in many super hit dramas and endorsements with various fashion brands. The fashionista star in various drama serials such as Ishq Mein Kaafir, Naqab Zan, Gul-o-Gulzaar, Parizaad, and Tum Ho Wajah. The Fitrat star recently tied the knot with charming actor Ali Ansari in grandeur wedding festivities that lasted for weeks. The power couple is the talk of the town ever since they announced their wedding. Pictures and videos of their wedding are still doing rounds on social media. The diva along with being an amazing actress is also a style icon. she is known for her effortlessly chic and on-point style be it glitzy traditional attire or western attire she rocks in everything. Recently the star couple recently spotted on a date night at Izakaya, a private dining area relishing their time together. The fashionista posed for different clicks and she is looking jaw-dropping amazing.













