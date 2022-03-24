Faysal Quraishi, Ahmed Ali Butt and Shaniera wish you a happy Pakistan Day

Pakistan Day is one occasion – besides August 14 and international cricket matches – that probably gets the patriotic bone in your body tingling.

The country is lit up with green and white lights, people don the colours of the national flag and blast patriotic songs as they drive around the city. All that is topped off with your favourite celebrities joining the national spirit to celebrate the day the resolution for an independent state was passed in British India. That and the national holiday, of course.

From Faysal Quraishi to HSY, Pakistani celebrities have channeled the green spirit to commemorate the special day.

Activist Shaniera Akram wished all Pakistanis a happy Pakistan Day. “Wasim Akram and I are sending all our love from Australia. And to all the incredible Australians Pakistanis who live, work and bring so much vibrance, love and culture to Australia, thank you!”

Designer HSY posted a clip of him, Adnan Siddiqui, Humayun Saeed and Junaid Khan singing the national anthem. “Happy Pakistan Day! Proudly singing the national anthem with Junaid, Humayun and Adnan. Proud to be a Pakistani, today and everyday,” he captioned the video.

Actor Ahmed Ali Butt posted a photo of him saluting captioned, “Pakistan Zindabad.” Singer Zeb Bangash shared her experience performing for cadets at the Pakistan Military Academy with a sprained ankle on the eve of Pakistan Day. She recalled that her father received his commission in the same place 60 plus years ago.