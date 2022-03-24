Oakland Hills to host 2034, 2051 US Opens, says USGA

LOS ANGELES: Oakland Hills Country Club will host the 2034 and 2051 US Open Championships, officials announced Tuesday, just weeks after the historic Michigan course’s clubhouse was destroyed in a fire. The US Golf Association confirmed in a statement that the course in Bloomfield Hills would stage the US Open, 110 years after hosting the first edition of the tournament in 1924. Oakland Hills last hosted the US Open in 1996, the sixth occasion the tournament has been held at the venue. The course has also hosted three PGA Championships and the 2004 Ryder Cup. “Since its first US Open in 1924, Oakland Hills has provided a supreme test for the game’s very best, and it will continue to do so for professionals and amateurs alike in the coming years,” USGA chief championships officer John Bodenhamer said in a statement. The announcement comes after the Oakland Hills clubhouse was destroyed in a blaze on February 17.













