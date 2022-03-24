ECP serves notice on Bilawal over Malakand rally

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has sent a notice to Chairman Pakistan People’s Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for addressing a public meeting in Malakand on March 23.

The district monitoring officer (DMO) Malakand had sent a notice to him for addressing the public meeting in violation of the code of conduct for the local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa phase-II.

The notice added, “It has come to the knowledge through monitoring teams and media that you have participated in a public meeting at Tehsil Dargai District, Malakand as a part of election campaign of PPP candidates for Tehsil, despite issuance of advisory letter on March 22.” It said, “You were allowed to participate in election campaign of candidate as per clause 16 (i) of the revised Code of Conduct issued by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).” The ECP added the Jalsa was held and Bilawal Bhutto had addressed in violation of clause 30 of the Code of Conduct.

In exercise of the powers, conferred upon the DMO, under section-234 (3) of Election Act, 2017, Bilawal Bhutto has been called upon to appear in person or through counsel to explain position for violating the clause 30 of the Code of Conduct, on 25th March at DMO Malakand. The commission said that in case failure to appear and submit written reply by due date, the matter will be dealt with and decided under the law, rules and available record in absence.