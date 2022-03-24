PM lauds team for country’s lowest unemployment rate in S Asia amid pandemic

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday congratulated his team for effectively handling the COVID-19 pandemic in a way that led to the country’s lowest unemployment rate in South Asia. “I want to congratulate my government for the way we handled the COVID-19 pandemic – better than all the countries in South Asia,” he said in a tweet. The tweet came in response to the survey by South Asia Index based on the World Bank data that showed that Pakistan outranked other South Asian countries with lowest unemployment rates. The survey showed the unemployed population of Pakistan at the rate of 4.3 percent compared with India (8 pc), Maldives (6.3 pc), Bangladesh (5.4 pc), Sri Lanka (5.9 pc), Bhutan (5 pc), and Nepal (4.7 pc).













