Fawad mocks Bilawal for pretending to address large gathering in Malakand

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday mocked Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for pretending that he was addressing a large public gathering in Malakand. The minister, in a tweet, said the number of people in the ‘public meeting’ of “Bilawal Sahab” in Malakand was even lesser than that of a meeting arranged by a provincial assembly candidate. The PPP chairman, he said, was giving the impression that millions of people were listening to him at the Malaknad meeting. The minister said the opposition leaders could not compete with Prime Minister Imran Khan in holding large public gatherings.













