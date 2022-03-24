OIC pledges to support just causes of Palestine, IIOJK

Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in its Islamabad Declaration on Wednesday expressed determination to continue support to the just causes of Palestine and Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference along with OIC Secretary General Hussein Ibrahim Taha, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the issue of Jammu and Kashmir was discussed and highlighted during the conference.

The situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir had dramatically changed and deteriorated further after India’s steps on August 5, 2019, he added.

“I am happy to share with you that in the meeting of the OIC Contact Group on Kashmir we were able to have a very good discussion. “We agreed to go beyond passing a resolution and we put together an action plan. In that action plan we agreed that different member states will meet regularly and coordinate their positions on the Kashmir dispute and monitor the ever deteriorating situation of human rights in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Hopefully our representatives in New York, Geneva and Jeddah will be coordinating and meeting more regularly to highlight the plight of the Kashmiri people.” On the issue of Palestine, Qureshi said Pakistan’s position had been very clear and consistent. “We demonstrated that clarity when in the month of Ramazan last year there was a sad incident at the Al Aqsa mosque.”

Pakistan played its role and would continue to play its role for the cause of Palestine, he added. He further said after the last conference of foreign ministers, the OIC succeeded in getting the attention of the international community towards the situation in Afghanistan, and afterwards concessions were made, sanctions were relaxed and humanitarian assistance and different measures were announced to help the Afghan brothers and sisters. He said the OIC ministers expressed concern at the ongoing situation in Ukraine. The OIC demanded that a humanitarian corridor should be ensured in Ukraine to provide relief to the people. The presence of Chinese foreign minister at the conference showed that China wanted to strengthen its relations with the Islamic world, Qureshi noted.

He said there was no dearth of human and natural resources in the Muslim world and the need was to work together. The OIC, he said, welcomed the establishment of Rehmatulil Alameen Authority in Pakistan.