PML-N reschedules long march to 28th

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Wednesday rescheduled its long march to Islamabad after Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser summoned the session on March 25 for voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The long march would now arrive in the federal capital on March 28 and would depart from Lahore on March 26, the party said in a statement. The decision was taken during a meeting under the chairmanship of Leader of the Opposition in NA and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif.

The march would be led by PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz. Shehbaz, during the meeting, instructed the organizers to ensure best possible coordination at all levels so that the long march could be managed smoothly. The opposition leader said the long march would fulfil aspirations of the people and the country would be spared from economic catastrophe, rising inflation and unemployment upon its success. “The long march is a decisive step of the people affected by inflation, incompetence and corruption of the government,” he added, says a news report. The meeting was attended by former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal, PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah and other senior leaders. Meanwhile, the joint opposition has issued a “charter for the people” to mark the Pakistan Day. The opposition parties, in a statement, said they were committed to providing a “better Pakistan” upon success of no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran. “We will make a Pakistan where sanctity of the Constitution is paramount all institutions will follow the elected administration and parliament and only people will have the right to elect and dismiss their representatives,” the statement added. The electoral reforms, it further said, will be implemented by consensus to ensure free and fair elections, adding that all “undemocratic interferences” will be prohibited in the ‘better Pakistan’. The joint opposition, it said, was committed to lifting all restrictions on the media and abolish “black laws”.