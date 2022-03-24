First batch of 24 English teachers depart for US on 6-week training

Afirst batch of 24 English language teachers across Pakistan has left for United States for a six-week-long professional exchange program through Vision-Building Future (VBF) in collaboration with the Regional English Language Office (RELO) at US Embassy, says a press release issued here.

Teaching Excellence & Achievement (TEA) is a non-degree, non-credit academy program by the U.S. Embassy at the University of Nebraska, Omaha (UNO) that provides Pakistani teachers with unique opportunities to develop expertise in their subject areas, enhance their teaching skills, and increase their knowledge of the United States.

A pre-departure two day orientation was arranged specifically for the prospective English language teachers from Pakistan who would visit the United States. Over the two days, the participants were briefed on their code of conduct, role as Pakistan’s ambassadors, hosting university and education system of the US. The teachers were also imparted with the essential skills for their exchange journey including problem-solving, communication, networking, team building, and critical thinking skills.

The event was also adorned by the presence of TEA alumni who have been doing remarkable in their respective fields after their arrival back in the country. They decanted the participants with their hands-on experiences during their exchange visits to the United States. And acquainted them on how they can be responsible Pakistani’s abroad, exchange cultures and promote good image of the country.

Monica Davis, Public Engagement Specialist at U.S. Embassy, in her welcome remarks said, “ I am so excited to be here today on the pre-departure orientation of outstanding Pakistani teachers who are headed to the United States. TEA program is going to change their lives and they are going to come back to Pakistan and share what they have learned.”

Dr. Kelli E Odhuu, Regional English Language Officer at U.S. Embassy, also graced the event virtually and expressed her excitement regarding the TEA program, wished the participants a journey full of great learning and cultural exchange and, interacted with the participants to register their feelings and thoughts before the departure to the United States.

Urooj Haider, TEA Program Manager at VBF, expressed in her remarks, “I feel elated to see all of these wonderful and radiant teachers prepare for their departure to the United States for the TEA program. I admire their determination and commitment to the TEA program because they waited two years for the COVID situation to get better so they could continue with their TEA journey. I am certain that each one of these teachers will come back as a refined version of themselves and will serve to improve the education in Pakistan.”