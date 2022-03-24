‘No forward block in PTI-AJK’

Categorically dispelling reports of split in ruling party the Information Secretary Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf AJK chapter Ershad Mahmud on Wednesday said that there was neither any forward block in the party nor any splinter group involved in the political wheeling and dealing with other parties.

Reacting to reports circulated in some sections of print and electronic media, he made it clear that the PTI as a party and the AJK government stand firmly united and express their unflinching faith and confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“The entire party leadership, ministers, members of Kashmir Council, former ticket holders and even the office bearers at Union Council level are ready to attend the historic meeting on March 27 in Islamabad”.

The PTI leader added that thousands of people from Azad Kashmir would attend the rally to show complete solidarity with their leader.

The PTI leader said that Prime Minister Imran has yet again taken a strong stand on the Kashmir issue in OIC and fully expressed the aspirations of Kashmiris. Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, “has emerged as a strong voice of oppressed Kashmiris”.