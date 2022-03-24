Chevron Pakistan, Uber partner to offer benefits for drivers

An agreement was signed between Chevron Pakistan Lubricants (Private) Limited (“Chevron”) and Uber. The strategic collaboration will benefit Uber’s riders and partner drivers during these challenging times. Chevron will offer attractive oil change and promotional packages for partner drivers at participating Caltex Oil Change facilities across Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

Uber’s global ride-hailing platform seamlessly connects riders with drivers and brings mobility solutions to people. Drivers are able to sign up and benefit from the earnings opportunity provided through the app. Pakistan as a country has tremendous potential and Uber considers it an honor to play a role in creating better economic opportunities across the country.

“Drivers are an integral part of Uber’s operations, and we believe this collaboration with Chevron will enable financial inclusion and convenience for them by introducing essential products at discounted prices and supporting the independence and flexibility they experience through Uber’s platform,” commented Saad Pall, GM Middle East, North Africa & Pakistan for Uber. “Our collaboration with Chevron will benefit drivers through attractive oil change packages at selected Caltex oil change facilities.”

Ahmed Zahid Zaheer, Country Chairman and General Manager of Chevron Pakistan Lubricants (Private) Limited, stated “We are extremely pleased to be in collaboration with Uber. As an established industry leader, Chevron Pakistan markets global lubricant brands such as Caltex, Havoline and Delo. Caltex lubricants have been available in Pakistan for more than 80 years and the brand enjoys high levels of acceptance and recognition in the automotive and industrial segments of the market. We look forward to a successful partnership.”

Chevron Pakistan Lubricants (Private) Limited is a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation which is one of the world’s largest integrated energy companies. Chevron markets its world-class Caltex lubricants in Pakistan under the Havoline® and Delo® family brands. The Caltex brand has built a reputation based on reliability and outstanding performance and is one of the most popular lubricants brands in the country. With a strong distributor network and a presence of over 160 modern Caltex Oil Change facilities across 43 cities, our range of quality lubricants provide outstanding engine protection for passenger cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles and industrial applications. Moreover, our state-of-the-art lubricants blending plant located at West Wharf, Karachi is a hallmark of our technological advancement.