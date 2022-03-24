Pakistan Day celebrated at Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi

Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi on Wednesday celebrated Pakistan Day with national zeal and great fervor.

Aftab Hassan Khan, Chargé d’Affaires, raised Pakistan’s flag to the tune of the national anthem at an elegant flag-hoisting ceremony held at the Chancery’s Lawns, said a news release received here.

Officers and staff of the High Commission along with their families were present on the occasion. Messages of the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan were read out to the audience.

Extending warm felicitations on Pakistan national day, the Chargé d’Affaires paid rich tributes to the father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and other national leaders of the Pakistan movement, who with their unswerving resolve and relentless efforts created a separate homeland for the Muslims of Sub-Continent. The Cd’A highlighted that Pakistan is playing a dignified role as a responsible democratic state in the comity of nations. The holding of the 48th meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Islamabad is a clear manifestation of Pakistan’s pivotal role in the Islamic World. He added that Pakistan is making progress in all spheres of life including industry, science and technology and art and culture. From UN peacekeeping missions to peace efforts in Afghanistan, Pakistan has always played a responsible role as an advocate of peace and stability.

The chargé d’affaires underlined that Pakistan wishes to have mutually beneficial relations with all its neighbours including India and believes in resolving all outstanding disputes through peaceful means of dialogue and diplomacy.

For lasting peace and stability in the region, it is essential to resolve the core issue of Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with the UN resolutions and aspirations of the people of Kashmir, he emphasized.

The students of Pakistan High Commission School gave performances on national songs and delivered speeches highlighting the historic struggle for the creation of Pakistan. At the end of the ceremony, Begum Chargé d’Affaires, Mrs Erum Gillani distributed prizes and gifts among the students and teachers. A special cake was also cut by the Chargé d’Affaires along with his spouse on the occasion.