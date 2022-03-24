Pakistan Day rally in Hyderabad echoes with slogans of Pakistan Zindabad

Like other cities of the country, Pakistan Day was celebrated with national enthusiasm in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

In this regard, a rally organized by district administration was taken out from Shahbaz Building to Postmaster General’s office under the leadership of Divisional Commissioner Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon.

Deputy Inspector General Police Pir Muhammad Shah, Deputy Commissioner Fuadd Ghaffar Soomro, Director Information Sawai Khan Chhalgari, Additional Director Social Welfare Mehboob Zaman, officers of various government departments, staff, scouts, students of schools, representatives of social organizations and others attended the rally.

Addressing the rally, Commissioner Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon said that on March 23, 1940, a resolution was presented for a separate independent homeland for the Muslims therefore today is an important day in the history of the subcontinent. He said that we all have to play a role for the development of our country together.

“We are fortunate to be breathing in an independent homeland,” he said, and saluted Pakistan Army soldiers for protecting homeland. DIG Pir Mohammad Shah said that today we pledge to remain loyal to the soil of our country and would not hesitate in sacrificing our lives for its defence and security.

DC Fuad Ghaffar Soomro said that Pakistan Resolution reminds us all about how the foundations of our country were laid down. He said that we have to work together for the stability and development of Pakistan without any discrimination and fight against those who are conspiring against our homeland.

The participants of the rally chanted slogans of Pakistan Zindaabad and Pak Army Zindaabad. The DC also appreciated the participation of media representatives and officers of all departments.