Diluting State Institutions

PTI’s tiff with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is not getting the attention it deserves, because the headlines are gripped with the no-confidence motion of course. Yet, burning tickers or not, this is still a very serious matter that could create quite unnecessary problems for the ruling party. The PM, who has been served two notices by the Commission for taking part in rallies related to the KP local bodies election, has made it amply clear that he just does not care about such things. Now, unless he appears in person and explains his repeated violations of the ECP code of conduct today, the case against him shall be decided in absentia.

The PM has been pretty dismissive of almost everything that has come out of the ECP ever since the controversy about the method of voting in last year’s Senate elections and the subsequent row over the use of electronic voting machines.

The PM was also very cross about the rules that barred him and other ministers from lending their support to local body election campaigns, which is why he got the president to issue yet another one of this administration’s controversial ordinances to revoke the ban. But even as the matter is dragged through courts, he and his ministers are refusing to accept ECP’s instructions as well as warnings.

This makes for an instance where the ruling party is going out of its way to undermine the state’s election commission; blatantly disregarding established rules and attacking its credibility in public. How such a strategy can achieve anything besides appearing strong at a very sensitive time, in addition to damaging the ECP, is very hard to see. The way the PM and his ministers have disregarded all of ECP’s directives, and now refuse to respond to its notices, makes it all but certain that they will be charged and fined by the Commission. That’s when one can count on this confrontation to get even uglier. And it beggars belief that the sitting government is pushing for a completely unnecessary fight with state institutions. *