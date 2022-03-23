Another Murder

That shocking and deadly mobs are forever waiting for an excuse to satiate their bloodlust is a story as old as time. Wasn’t it only recently when we had collectively hung our heads in shame over the disgraceful burning of a Sri Lankan national? But what if the always-in-vogue blasphemy accusation is out of the picture?

What then lures a crowd to ignore both the country’s law as well as basic humanity to excitedly descend into the abyss? A papar (crackers) seller was crushed to his death by a wedding party in Pattoki due to some petty squabbles and since he was not as notable as the honoured guests, he was not allowed dignity even in death.

Viral footage of these alleged murderers enjoying a pure gastronomical experience with the poor man’s body at hand–a group of flies knelling to mark his passing–has taken the nation by storm as it is forced to wonder the error of its ways for the millionth time. While it was heartening to see the law enforcement agencies rise to the occasion, simply putting the accused behind bars cannot do the job anymore. Trying to get to the bottom of this widespread impunity that allows people in cities and towns to make a gross spectacle out of the writ of the land should be pursued as a matter of paramount importance.

After all, no emotional hashtags or public protests can move mountains and breathe life into the dead. We can only take measures to protect the hapless against forces determined to snatch their lives and livelihoods on sinister whims. The writing on the wall has been painted with the blood of far too many: Pakistani men need to stop acting like gods. *