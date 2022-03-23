Murad thanks people of Malakand for rejecting Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Wednesday paid thanks to the people of Malakand for rejecting PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Reacting on Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal’s Malakand public meeting, he said that a five marla plot was selected for the PPP’s public meeting even which could not be filled, said a press release. He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would show them a public meeting on March 27.

Murad Saeed said that OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Islamabad was a slap on the face of Asif Ali Zardari’s son. He said that a huge participation of the delegation of Islamic countries including China in Pakistan Day parade speaks the volumes about the success of Prime Minister’s foreign policy.

The minister said that the dignified response to the statement of the European Union Ambassadors was the expression of the aspirations of the nation. He said that tone of the Zardari’s son reflects uneasiness of his foreign masters. He said that before the match, Bilawal’s legs have started trembling. Murad Saeed said that during the governments of the father of Bilawal and the Sharifs, 400 drone strikes took place in the country.