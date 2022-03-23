Fawad felicitates ARY CEO on receiving ‘Sitara-e-Imtiaz’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday felicitated founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ARY Network Salman Iqbal, who was conferred ‘Sitara-e-Imtiaz’ by President Dr Ari Alvi.

Salman Iqbal, who is also the owner of the Karachi Kings, played an important role in the promotion of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), said Fawad in a message while acknowledging his efforts for bringing international players to the country for the league.

“It is a great honour for Salman Iqbal to receive ‘Sitara-e-Imtiaz’ from the state of Pakistan in recognition of his outstanding services in the field of cricket,” he remarked. The minister expressed the hope that the ARY CEO would continue to play the role in promoting sports in the country. Appreciating Salman Iqbal’s role in the film industry, he said the ARY Digital Network had released several super hit films.