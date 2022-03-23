Pakistan day observed in northern Sindh

KARACHI: Like other parts of the country, Pakistan Day was observed with traditional fervour and national spirit across the northern Sindh on Wednesday. Numerous events including public meetings, seminars and rallies were held in big and small towns of the Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Noshehroferoze, Jaccababd, Shikarpur, Kashmore- Kandhkot and other districts of the province to mark the occasion.

One of the major events was organized by Sukkur district administration at Labe Mehran, where Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister Barrister Aslan Shaikh and Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Javed Ahmed hoisted the national flag which prepared and unfolded at a ceremony of the programme.

Speakers shed light on the Pakistan Resolution, the freedom movement and the role of the national heroes in the creation of an independent state for the Muslims of the subcontinent. They urged the participants specially youth and teachers to play their due role ensuring quality education to children and youths in order to enable them to meet future challenges.

They said that it was the Mohammaden Education Conference where the idea of a separate Muslim state was floated and recalled that when Hindus formed their party, Congress, participants in the conference also decided to spread their political ideology and educational manifesto. It was the point that led to the struggle for a separate Muslim country. In Khairpur, a rally was taken out to mark the occasion. Participants in the rally carrying flags, banners and colorful buntings and singing national songs and dancing in the streets of the city marched from Maryam cannon to Farooq-e-Azam chowk. Civil society activists spoke to the participants outside the press club where they resolved to defend the ideological and geographical boundaries of Pakistan with the spirit with which the Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and all Muslim League leaders had worked for the independence.

The Shikarpur district administration organized a programme on Tuesday night to recall the great sacrifices offered by the Muslims of the subcontinent for an independent country where they could live in peace and harmony in accordance with the teachings of Islam.

Speaking to the audience, opinion leaders from all walks of life highlighted the importance of faith, unity and discipline in keeping the country intact and maintaining its sovereignty.

They urged the masses to shun their political, personal and all other differences to ensure progress and prosperity of the nation. They appealed to all political forces to ensure that citizens were not divided on linguistic, ethnic or communal grounds because such a division was bound to disintegrate the country. The speakers, who included senior district officials, lawyers, political activists, businessmen, traders, teachers, students and other notables of the district, advised politicians to keep only national interests in mind before going for political scoring.