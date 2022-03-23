Traders stage rally to celebrate Pakistan Day

PESHAWAR: Tajir Ittehad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa staged a rally to celebrate Pakistan Day here on Wednesday. The rally led by president of Tajir Ittehad, Mujib-ur-Rehman, which was started from Kala Bari and culminated at Chowk Fowara. Leaders of the trading community including Zafar Minhas, Aziz Khan, Naseer Hashmi, Waheed Khan, Jaffar Khan, Hayat Khan, Nigar Khan, Shafiq Khan, Nasim Khan, Haji Jehanzeb and others participated in the rally.

Addressing the participants of the rally, president Tajir Ittehad, Mujib-ur-Rehman said that March 23 is the day of renewal of resolve and thanks giving that today we are living in an independent state.

He paid tributes to Pakistan Army, police, trading community and all segments of society, who had rendered matchless sacrifices during the war against terrorism. He said they pledge to work for progress and development of the country and will not hesitate from rendering any kind of sacrifice.