PM Khan enjoys full public trust: Aamer Kiani

ISLAMABAD: Central Additional Secretary General Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Aamer Mehmood Kiani on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan enjoyed the full confidence of the nation.

Chairing a meeting of the NA-61 constituency regarding the PTI public rally to be held on March 27, he said that people from across the country would attend March 27 public meeting and a large number of people of Islamabad and Rawalpindi would also participate in the historic rally to express solidarity with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that a public meeting titled “Amar Bil Maroof” would be a day of victory against corrupt politicians.

Aamer Kiani said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is following the mission of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to make Pakistan a prosperous and strong nation. He said that unfortunately, the country was ruled by corrupt politicians in the past which caused a huge loss to the national exchequer.

The meeting was also attended by PTI workers and local leaders of NA-61.