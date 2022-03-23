COVID-19: Pakistan reports zero deaths for the first time in two years

On Wednesday, according to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) the country has reported zero COVID-19 death and 443 new cases in the last 24 hours (Tuesday). The country reported zero Covid death for the first time in the past two years, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) head Asad Umar said.

The planning and development minister tweeted, “Alhamdulillah no covid related deaths reported in the country in the last 24 hours. This is the first time in 2 years that this has happened.”

Alhamdulillah no covid related deaths reported in the country in the last 24 hours. This is the first time in 2 years that this has happened — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) March 23, 2022

As per the latest NCOC data, the number of deaths was unchanged at 30,333 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,522,862 after adding the fresh 443 cases.

However, the daily COVID-19 positivity count declined to 1.28 percent. Although, the number of patients in critical care was 455.

During the last 24 hours (Tuesday), as many as 7,700 patients have recovered from the virus whereas the total recoveries stood at 1,484,496. As of Wednesday, the total count of active cases in the country was recorded at 8,033.

On the other, 13,551 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 8,092 in Sindh, 6,307 in KP, 1,022 in Islamabad, 792 in Azad Kashmir, 378 in Balochistan and 191 in Gilgit Baltistan.