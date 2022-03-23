PM pursuing agenda of making Pakistan welfare state: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Wednesday said

Prime Minister Imran Khan was pursuing the only agenda of making Pakistan a welfare state on the pattern of State of Madina.

Congratulating the entire nation on Pakistan Day, the minister in a tweet said March 23, 1940 was a day of making the Muslims emotionally prepared for the realisation of their dream.

The objective of the creation of Pakistan was to make it an Islamic democratic and welfare state, he added.