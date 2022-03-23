COAS stresses joint strategy to tackle emerging challenges

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday termed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) conference a “historic development for bringing the international community to a shared vision and joint strategy to find a solution to emerging challenges vital for peace and stability,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

A brief statement issued by the military’s media wing stated that COAS met Foreign Minister of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud. “During the meeting, the matters of mutual interest, regional security, the current situation in Afghanistan and bilateral defence relations between the two countries were discussed,” the ISPR said. Gen Bajwa said that Pakistan values its historical and brotherly relations with Saudi Arabia and acknowledges its unique place in the Islamic world.

Meanwhile, the visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghanistan’s situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels. He also appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for hosting the OIC’s 48th Council of Foreign Ministers. Separately, Azerbaijan Minister of Defence Colonel General Zakir Hasanov Tuesday heaped praise on Pakistan’s role in bringing stability to the region, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement. The Azerbaijani official made the comments during a meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, the ISPR’s statement said. During the meeting between the top-ranking officials, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

For his part, the COAS said that Pakistan values its relations with Azerbaijan, rooted in religious affinity, common values, geostrategic significance, enhanced economic and defence cooperation. Both the officials reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations including efforts for peace and security in the region, the ISPR said.