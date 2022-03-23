PML-N cancels Swat rally after Maryam Nawaz falls ‘ill’

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has cancelled its Swat rally after party Vice-President Maryam Nawaz ‘fell ill’, said the party spokesperson on Tuesday. According to PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, Maryam had a high fever and doctors had advised her against flying. Aurangzeb apologised to the people of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and “especially the district of Swat”. The spokesperson further said that Maryam was confident that the people of K-P would select the PML-N’s symbol in the second phase of local government elections. She added that the PML-N leader sent good wishes to the officials and workers of the party. Maryam Nawaz, who has been conspicuously missing from the political arena since no-confidence manoeuvrings picked up steam, will lead will party’s caravan towards Islamabad, the party had announced on Friday. Party workers have been instructed to gear up for a possible sit-in. According to the issued circular, the party has announced that Maryam Nawaz alongside Hamza Shehbaz would lead a PML-N caravan from Lahore on March 24 to reach Islamabad by March 27 for PDM rally.













