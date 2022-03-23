Shehbaz’s presser on Moussavi’s testimony reveals his frustration: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said the press conference of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on the testimony of Broadsheet owner Kaveh Moussavi revealed his own frustration (in the wake of ongoing corruption cases against him). Ironically, Moussavi himself was an accused of the National Accountability Bureau, he added in a tweet. The minister said the bank accounts to the expensive apartments in London spoke volumes about the corruption of Sharifs. All their tactics, including the fake affidavit in Calibri font, Maryam Safdar’s statement, and others were parts of the narrative as how to hide the corruption.













