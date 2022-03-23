Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to strengthen cooperation

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Tuesday agreed to further strengthen their coordination on regional and international matters besides keeping close communication and collaboration in multilateral forums including the OIC, United Nations, and international financial institutions.

The bilateral ties were discussed in a meeting between Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan, on the sidelines of the 48th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. The two foreign ministers exchanged views on bilateral relations as well as issues of regional and global importance. Underscoring the fraternal relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, the foreign minister reaffirmed the commitment of Pakistan’s leadership to further advance ongoing cooperation in various areas of mutual importance.