PKR nears 182 versus USD as losing streak continues for 7th session

Pakistani rupee’s streak of setting new lows against the US dollar continued for the seventh straight session on Tuesday, dropping to 181.73 amid political uncertainty and surging crude oil prices.

The State Bank of Pakistan said in a statement that the dollar opened at Rs181.25 in the interbank market and closed at Rs181.73, shedding 48 paisa (-o.26 percent). Earlier, the six all-time lowest levels of the rupee against the greenback settled in previous six sessions were 181.25, 180.57, 180.07, 179.44, 179.22 and 178.98.

The rupee witnessed a trading range of 60 paisa during the session, showing the intra-day high bid of 181.85 and low offer of 181.40. Within the open market, the rupee was traded at 181.50/182.50 per dollar against 181/182 a day earlier.

On the other hand, the US Dollar Index, which gauges the greenback against a basket of its main competitors, surged to 98.60, maintaining its three-day winning streak. The greenback has been up due to firmer bond yields, as the benchmark US 10-year Treasury bond yields rallied to the fresh high since May 2019 after rising almost 15 basis points to 2.32 percent on Tuesday.

Overall, the rupee shed Rs3.22 against the American currency during the last seven sessions, including Rs1.16 in the last two days and Rs2.06 during the last week. The local unit devalued by Rs24.30 during the ongoing fiscal year 2021-22 and Rs5.28 during the current year 2022.

According to experts, political instability in the country along with higher commodity prices in the global market has badly hit the stability of the rupee in the interbank. They said the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has pushed commodity prices to their record historic high level. Given the rising commodity prices, the soaring import bill has badly hit the current account balance of Pakistan which created a spell of depreciation around the rupee. They said that higher dollar’s demand for oil payment may further deteriorate the rupee value.