Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Six ships namely, Lisa, MSC Sariska, MSC Caledonia, Capricon Confidence, Western Eyde and Tonda carrying Containers, Coal, Steel coil and Palm oil, berthed at Container Terminal, Bulk, Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Liquid Terminal respectively during last 24 hours. Meanwhile three more ships, Astoria, New Courage and VTC Dragon carrying Coal, General cargo and Steel coil also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during the same period. A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, Asphalt Express and Margarita left the Port on Tuesday morning, while four more ships, Capricon Confidence, Westren Eyde, MSC Caledonia and Lisa are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.Cargo volume of 183,472 tonnes, comprising 145,731 tonnes imports cargo and 37,741 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,040 Containers (2,869 TEUs Imports and 2,171 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.













