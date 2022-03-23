Cryptos regain $2t cap as Bitcoin, Ether bounce back

The cryptocurrency market turned bullish on Tuesday and market capitalisation crossed the $2 trillion mark again after three weeks, surging to $2.02 trillion with a 3.2 percent gain. As of 1135 hours GMT, the largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin’s (BTC) price increased by 3.58 percent to reach $42,855. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of the biggest crypto has reached $811.5 billion. The leading cryptocurrency hit an intraday high of $43,079 earlier in the day before backtracking to $42,855 at press time. Bitcoin has gained 8 percent during the last seven days. Ether, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, surged by 3.67 percent to reach $3,019. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $355.3 billion. ETH price soared above $3,000 for the first time since March 2. Quite impressively, ETH is also 16.4pc up in the past seven days, which makes it the third-best performing cryptocurrency from the top ten largest assets after Avalanche (AVAX) and Cardano (ADA).

Similarly, XRP price increased by 3.89 percent to reach $0.849. The market capitalisation of XRP stands at $84.9 billion with this increase. XRP has gained 9.4 percent during the last seven days.