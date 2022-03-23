Pakistan Day sale generates online buying frenzy

Pakistan Day sale is in full swing, with buyers and sellers alike excited about making the most of the opportunity. Online shopping trend has increased steadily in the last few years in Pakistan and 2022 is no different. In this regard, TCL, in collaboration with Daraz, has announced a grand sale, which will last till March 23 to mark Pakistan Day 2022. The entire range of mini LEDs, QLEDs, 4K UHD LEDs, smart android LEDs, smart air purifier Breeva A2, robot vacuum cleaner Sweeva, soundbars and air conditioners will be available at huge discounts and easy instalments throughout the week-long celebrations. Customers can also avail free shipping and discount vouchers on every purchase. With Pakistan Day 2022 sale, the brand said it wanted to continue its legacy of offering incredible deals and an unparalleled shopping experience to its customers on Daraz. Commenting on the collaboration, Majid Niazi, TCL Pakistan’s Head of Marketing, said, “Every year TCL and Daraz team up to bring exclusive deals and mega discounts on our entire product range. This Pakistan Day, we aim to go a step further and bring our products within the reach of every Pakistani by offering huge discounts, free shipping and easy monthly installments.”













