Bangladesh target maiden series win as final ODI against South Africa today

CENTURION: Before reaching South Africa, Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal and coach Russell Domingo were confident of notching up a maiden ODI series win here. They started with a big win in the first ODI in Centurion, but the hosts hit back in the second game in Johannesburg. The teams now head to Centurion again for the decider — a first on a Bangladesh tour of South Africa — on Wednesday (today). Only two out of 12 times have teams lost scoring after 300-plus runs batting first at SuperSport Park in Centurion. The third ODI promises to be a run fest. The forecast says there will be no rain on Wednesday. South Africa have been blowing hot and cold since the start of 2021, winning seven of the 15 ODIs and losing six, with two matches producing no result. It will not be an easy task for Bangladesh to thump South Africa at home; however, it wouldn’t impossible either.

A strong bowling performance led by Kagiso Rabada, who picked up a five-for, helped South Africa level the series in the second ODI. Lungi Ngidi too bowled well and so did Wayne Parnell, before injuring his left hamstring. But they might have expected a bit more from the spin duo of Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj. Quinton de Kock attacked Bangladesh from the word go, and Kyle Verreynne and Temba Bavuma, nursing a hand injury, kept them in the game in the short chase. South Africa will want more from their batters, and not just in runs, but also to take on the Bangladesh bowling attack like de Kock did in the second game. Bangladesh are unlikely to change their playing XI, with the same set of players having featured for the sixth match in a row in Johannesburg. Such consistency in selection is not common with the visitors, and it shows the approach of a captain and a coach who believe in giving enough chances to a player to prove his worth before dropping them after a poor performance.

Runs from the likes of Litton Das, Yasir Ali and Afif Hossain have not only eased the pressure on the four senior batters, but has also made Bangladesh a well-rounded batting side. Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan will be manning the top-order fort, while Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah, surprisingly off colour lately, will be expected to provide the flourish in the end. Bangladesh’s bowling has also done the job. Taskin Ahmed will be leading the attack with his accuracy and searing pace. Mustafizur Rahman is the end-overs master, while Shoriful Islam has shown he is adept at both ends of the innings. Mehidy Hasan Miraz is evolving as an allrounder, with Shakib being the backbone of the bowling department.

Kagiso Rabada, the leader of South Africa’s pace attack, will be expected to do a bulk of the damage to guide the hosts to the series win. The fast bowler rattled the batting line-up in the second ODI, where his first spell extended to seven overs. There is a lot of talk about promoting Afif Hossain up the order, but Bangladesh believe he will be best suited for No 7. It also looks like Afif is getting accustomed to the role now, evident in the way he rescued the team with an unbeaten 93 after the early collapse in Chattogram against Afghanistan, and also after he scored a brisk 72 on Sunday. Though he is usually aggressive, Afif also knows when to curb that instinct for his team.

Wayne Parnell has been ruled out of the match with the hamstring injury, which means Marco Jansen might take his place in the side. Captain Temba Bavuma, who injured his hand, is fit to play. Despite the seven-wicket loss in Johannesburg, Bangladesh are unlikely to change their line-up.

Squads: South Africa: 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Janneman Malan, 3 Temba Bavuma (capt), 4 Kyle Verreynne, 5 Rassie van der Dussen, 6 David Miller, 7 Keshav Maharaj, 8 Marco Jansen, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Lungi Ngidi, 11 Tabraiz Shamsi.

Bangladesh: 1 Tamim Iqbal (capt), 2 Litton Das, 3 Shakib Al Hasan, 4 Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), 5 Yasir Ali, 6 Mahmudullah, 7 Afif Hossain, 8 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 9 Taskin Ahmed, 10 Shoriful Islam, 11 Mustafizur Rahman.