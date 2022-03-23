Jason Roy fined £2500, given suspended ban for undisclosed misconduct

LONDON: England cricketer Jason Roy has been fined £2500 and handed a suspended two-match ban by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), who released a cryptic statement that posed more questions than it answered on Tuesday afternoon. The Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) — a body that hears disciplinary cases in the professional domestic game in England and Wales and operates “at arm’s length from the ECB” – announced the sanctions after Roy “admitted a charge of conducting himself in a manner which may be prejudicial to the interests of cricket or which may bring the game of cricket, the ECB and himself into disrepute”.

Roy’s ban is for the next two England matches for which he is eligible for selection, but has been “suspended for 12 months dependent on good behaviour”. He must pay a fine of £2,500 by March 31. The statement made no mention of the action which caused a sanction to be made against Roy and, in a departure from usual protocol, the written reasons were not published in full.

The CDC Regulations were changed in 2020, stipulating that written reasons for a disciplinary panel’s findings should be published in full on the ECB’s website “unless [the panel] determines for any reason that it is appropriate that they should only be published in part or not published at all.” Roy pulled out of his Rs. 2 crore (£200,000 approx.) IPL contract with Gujarat Titans last month citing his desire to “spend some quality time with my family” following his stint with Quetta Gladiators in the PSL. His county, Surrey, announced he would miss the early stages of the Championship season and instead take “a short, indefinite break from the game”. Roy is currently on holiday with his family in the Maldives. An England team spokesperson offered no comment.