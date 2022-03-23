Pacer Kane Richardson ruled out of Pakistan tour

MELBOURNE: Australia suffered a blow after fast bowler Kane Richardson was ruled out of Pakistan’s tour due to a hamstring injury. Confirming the news, Cricket Australia said that Richardson will be replaced by New South Wales left-armer Ben Dwarshuis. One of the most experienced pace bowlers, Richardson aggravated a hamstring injury during training in Melbourne ahead of the team’s departure to Lahore. “Although the injury is considered minor it was decided the long trip to Pakistan along with four games in eight days and short turnarounds it was in Richardson’s best interests to remain home,” ESPNcricinfo said, citing a Cricket Australia statement. Dwarshuis, who also plays for Sydney Sixers, was previously part of Australia’s T20 squad during a tri-series in 2017-18 and has been part of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Despite the blow, captain Aaron Finch is confident the squad can still compete in Pakistan. He said the team is looking forward to play the white-ball cricket series. “We are trying to get into the rhythm of playing a 50-over match,” he said, adding that their target is to play the series. Commenting on Pakistan’s team, he said that Pakistan team players are good and “will give tough competition” to the Aussies. Meanwhile, Cricket Australia announced that former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori has joined Aussies to oversee the white-ball preparations in Melbourne. Vettori will also travel with the squad to Pakistan as a coaching consultant. Pakistan’s white-ball players are scheduled to assemble at the team’s hotel in Lahore on March 22 and will start training on March 25.