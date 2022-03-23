Wawrinka to return from injury at Challenger event in Spain

LONDON: Three-times major champion Stan Wawrinka will return to competition next week after sitting out over a year due to a foot injury. The former world number three had been targeting to return on clay next month but has accepted a wildcard for the ATP Challenger Tour event to be held in Marbella from Sunday. The 36-year-old Swiss has also been awarded a wildcard to the main draw of next month’s ATP Masters 1000 event in Monte Carlo, where he lifted the trophy in 2014. Wawrinka suffered a foot injury in early 2021 and underwent surgery. He has not played since his opening loss at the Qatar Open in early March last year.













