Muneeb Butt breaks the Internet with sweet gesture for Aiman

Pakistani star Muneeb Butt is painting the town red with his love for wife Aiman Khan.

The lovebirds are currently enjoying their vacations in Dubai along with their daughter, Amal Muneeb. Amid all, a short video clip of their getaway is making rounds on social media and has gone viral.

The Koi Chand Rakh actor took to his Instagram and shared a story of Aiman enjoying the movie in a completely empty hall and left fans in awe.

In the clip, Muneeb can be heard teasing his wife after he booked an entire cinema just to watch Gangubai Kathiawadi. He says, ‘ If the film isn’t good they will have to watch his drama Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat’s last episode.’ For the unversed, Aiman and Muneeb got married in November 2018 and they have a daughter Amal, born in 2019. They are quite active users of social media as they regularly share personal clicks from their married lives.