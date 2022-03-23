Reema Khan and Imran Abbas’s lip-syncing reel sets Internet on fire

Pakistani actors Reema Khan and Imran Abbas are treating fans with their lip-syncing reel and since then fans cannot stop gushing.

The Nikah actress took to Instagram and treated fans with the swoon-worthy video of themselves while lip-syncing the song Dil Ko Karaar Aaya by Neha Kakkar.

In the video, both the actors can be seen performing on the song while enjoying a drive on the streets of London and making the most of their outing.

Sharing the video, the 50-year-old actor wrote, “Treat for our fans….we recorded few video clips as per their request.”

Meanwhile, Abbas slid to the comments section and wrote, “London missing you. Waiting to see you soon again with more music , fun and giggles. Had the best time in ages.”