Sara Ali Khan’s intense workout routine is major motivation

Sara Ali Khan on Monday confirmed that she is the true fitness diva of Bollywood! Recently, the Atrangi Re actress took to Instagram to share a short video compilation of her intense workout regime, confirming that she can do even the most insane routine with grace and ease. In the video, the Simba actress is seen doing Pilates, core strength training, swimming, low-intensity cardio and kickboxing. The star captioned the post: “It’s about drive, power, we stay hungry, we devour… Put in the work, put in the hours and take what’s ours.” Earlier, the Kedarnath actress had revealed that size zero has never been her priority, rather, her focus is to have a well-maintained body.













