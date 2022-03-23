Daily Times

Ali Zafar and Mohammad Amir engage in fun banter on Twitter

Staff Report

Singer Ali Zafar and pacer Mohammad Amir engaged in a fun banter on Twitter. From the conversation, it appears that Ali Zafar invited Mohammad Amir to dance during a concert but Amir shied away. The conversation started when Amir took to social media and posted a video he made of Ali Zafar performing LIVE at a Dubai concert crooning “Chal Dil Mere”. The fast bowler wrote “amazing Ali Zafar Bhai.” Ali replied, “Well, for one of my favourite bowlers in the world @iamamirofficial. Tried to make him shake a leg but…” However, Mohammad Amir said “I can’t dance ali bhi” Ali Zafar concluded the conversation by encouraging the fast bowler to try it, saying “it’s not hard.”

