The auditions for National Song completed ahead of Pakistan Day

The auditions for the national song competition in connection to Pakistan Day started at Alhamra Arts Centre, the Mall.

The Executive Director of the Lahore Arts Council Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi welcomed all the young artists from all over the country.

On occasion, Zulfi said that Perform with complete confidence; because this platform will deliver your skills to the world. He further said that do your best as if you performed well, the success in Alhamra will guarantee your success in the future.

Hundreds of youths took part in the National Song Competition and praised the efforts of Alhamra to promote the talent. 20 successful artists were selected for the semifinals during the auditions, that would perform at semifinal. The program is a joint presentation of Alhamra and Voice of Punjab.

During the event, renowned singer Abdul Rauf and the famous guitarist Sajjad Tafu Performed judges’ duties.

The winner of the competition would be awarded RS. 100,000, the second-place winner would get Rs. 50,000 and the third-place would get RS. 30,000 along with certificates and Shields.