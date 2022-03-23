AJK all set to celebrate Pakistan Day with enthusiasm

All is set in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) to celebrate Pakistan Day on Wednesday with a newest resolve to smash the manacles of the tyrannical Indian invaders-making them quit the illegitimately occupied part of the paradise on earth instantaneously, it was officially said. All necessary arrangements have been made across AJK as well as by the freedom loving people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir to celebrate Pakistan Day with traditional zeal and fervor. In Azad Jammu Kashmir there would be gazetted holiday to celebrate the day in a befitting manner. National flag of Pakistan will be hoisted atop all small and major private and public buildings. Various private social, political and public representative organizations are actively engage in giving final touches to special programmes to celebrate the Pakistan Day. The scheduled special Pakistan Day flag-hoisting ceremonies in all small and major cities of the liberated territory will be the hallmark of the day. The major ceremonies will be held in all ten district headquarters of AJK including Muzaffarabad, Neelam valley, Mirpur, Bhimbher, Kotli, Bagh, Sudhnoti and Rawalakot, Hattiyaan and Haveili districts.













